Lebanese FM heads to New York to attend emergency Security Council session on cyber attacks

Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdullah Bou Habib headed to New York this morning, Thursday, to participate in an emergency session of the Security Council.

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement: “Following the cyber attacks that targeted several Lebanese regions, which resulted in thousands of casualties, including dozens of martyrs, including women, children and civilians, and after consulting with Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdullah Bou Habib left this morning for New York, to participate in an emergency session of the Security Council, which will be held tomorrow afternoon, Friday, to discuss the situation in Lebanon, at the request of the Lebanese side, through Algeria, a non-permanent member of the Security Council and the representative of the Arab Group.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency