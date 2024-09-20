Al-Sudani receives the Indian Ambassador to Iraq to discuss strengthening bilateral relations

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received, today, Thursday, the Ambassador of the Republic of India to Iraq, Prashant Pisai, on the occasion of the end of his duties.

The meeting discussed, according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office, the overall bilateral relations between Iraq and India, and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, especially with the development and construction movement witnessed by Iraq, which provided many important investment opportunities.

Al-Sudani stressed the need to follow up on the implementation of the outcomes of the meetings of the Iraqi-Indian Committee, which held its (18) session during the month of June of last year, and the importance of holding political consultations periodically and continuously between the two countries, regarding bilateral relations and regional and international issues, calling on Indian companies to invest in Iraq.

Al-Sudani stressed the importance of India, as an important country in the region and the world, playin

g a role in seeking to stop the Zionist entity’s war on the Palestinian people and prevent the expansion of the conflict arena, due to the risks it poses to international security and stability, expressing his thanks to Pisai for what he has provided during his tenure in Iraq, and for his role in developing and strengthening cooperation to important levels, wishing him success in his future missions.

For his part, Pisai conveyed the greetings of the Prime Minister of India to Al-Sudani, and expressed the desire of Indian companies to work in Iraq in the fields of health, hospital management and infrastructure, in addition to the desire of Indian technology companies to work in Iraq in the fields of electronic payment and digitization.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency