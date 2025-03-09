Joint Security Room Intensifies Efforts to Combat Crime in Mizdah

Mizdah: The patrols of the Joint Security Room are actively engaged in security operations within the city of Mizdah and its surrounding suburbs, focusing on enhancing security and enforcing the rule of law.

According to Libyan News Agency, sources from the Ministry of Interior of the Government of National Unity have revealed that the Border Guard patrols, integral to the Joint Security Room’s operations, are concentrating their efforts on combating organized crime. These efforts include confronting smuggling and illegal immigration activities, particularly in the challenging desert terrain and dirt paths often exploited for illicit movements.

In line with the directives of the Joint Security Room, Border Guard patrols have been strategically positioned in the Al-Qurayyat area and at the Shabram 60 and 90 gates in Hamada Al-Hamra. They are conducting thorough security combing operations in the valleys and pathways commonly used for smuggling. These operations aim to track down smugglers and prevent any suspicious activities.