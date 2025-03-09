EU Mission Reiterates Support for Libyan Women’s Opportunities

Tripoli: The European Union Mission has underscored its ongoing commitment to fostering broader opportunities for women across Libyan society, aligning with the celebration of International Women’s Day.

According to Libyan News Agency, the EU Mission emphasized on its official website the vital roles women occupy as students, professionals, entrepreneurs, and caregivers, contributing significantly to community growth, stability, and prosperity. The mission reiterated its pledge to support these roles by enhancing access to education, economic opportunities, and social development through collaborations with Libyan and European organizations. This initiative aims to build a brighter future for all members of society.