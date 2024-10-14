Iranian Foreign Ministry: Araghchi’s talks in Iraq were very influential

The Iranian Foreign Ministry described the talks between Minister Abbas Araghchi and senior Iraqi officials in Baghdad on the sensitive security situation in the region as “very influential”.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baqaei said in a tweet on the /X/ platform: “Foreign Minister Araghchi held very influential talks with senior Iraqi officials on the sensitive security situation in the region”.

He added: “Tehran and Baghdad are determined to enhance joint efforts, in cooperation with other countries in the region and other relevant parties, to protect peace, stability and security in the region”.

The spokesman stressed: “The continuation of the aggression and crimes of the Israeli army will lead the region to a dangerous conflict, so it must be stopped”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency