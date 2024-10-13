French Expert Hails Royal Speech as ‘Pledge of Stability, Confidence’ to All Morocco’s Partners



Paris – The Speech delivered by HM King Mohammed VI to the Parliament at the opening of the autumn session of the Parliament is a ‘pledge of stability and confidence’ to all the Kingdom’s partners, said the French expert in Euro-African relations, Guillaume Chaban Delmas.

‘Today, at a time when zones of tension and conflict are multiplying across the planet, the Royal Speech offers pledges of stability and confidence to all the Kingdom’s partners, including France, which was quoted extensively in the Speech,’ the French expert told MAP.

The Sovereign’s ‘salutary’ speech also makes it possible to ‘have an intact, renewed and powerful ambition’ on the Moroccan Sahara issue, a ‘central’ and ‘key’ issue for Morocco, Delmas noted, recalling the important place given by HM the King’s speech to France following its support for the Moroccan autonomy plan as the ‘only basis’ for settling the artificial conflict over the Moroccan Sahara.

He also highlighted the Royal strategy of ‘coherence, ambition and power,’ whic

h ‘is not new’ to the Sahara issue.

‘I think that this support is similarly felt by Morocco’s other European partners, who, before France, had already expressed their support for the plan presented by Morocco as the only option, notably Spain, which carries great weight on this issue,’ he added.

The French expert also noted that the Royal Speech ‘further strengthens Morocco’s momentum as it establishes itself as a first-class power, and promotes stability in the region, with the importance the Sovereign has always attached to the Sahel and Sahara in His vision since His Speech to the African Union.’

Source: Agence Marocaine De Presse