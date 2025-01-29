Al Bayda Refutes Rumors of Virus Targeting Children

Al Bayda: The Director of the Medical Center – Al-Bayda, Abdul Rahim Maziq, denied the rumors circulating about the existence of an epidemic or virus targeting children in the city of Al-Bayda.

According to Libyan News Agency, the director stated that the claims regarding an epidemic affecting the children in Al-Bayda are unfounded. Maziq attributed the observed increase in infections among children to the seasonal influenza that typically spreads during this time of year, compounded by weak immunity among the young population.

Maziq detailed that the center had admitted approximately 936 cases in the children’s departments over the past two months. Tragically, four children who arrived at the medical center in the late stages of their illness succumbed to the disease. However, Maziq assured that there is no cause for alarm or a need to halt educational activities, as the number of infections has been declining over the past three days.

He further emphasized that seasonal influenza is a common occurrence at this time of year. Maziq advised parents to take proactive measures to bolster their children’s immune systems and mitigate the disease’s spread. He also highlighted the importance of monitoring children’s health and seeking early medical attention at health centers should influenza symptoms appear, to prevent any complications.