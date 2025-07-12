Integrated Utilities Project Continues Amid Challenges in Tajoura

Tajoura: The Housing and Utilities Projects Implementation Authority has announced the continuation of the Integrated Utilities Project in Tajoura Municipality. The project is taking place on the road connecting the coastal road and the Shatt (Ghodesh) road, with oversight by the Public Works Company.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Authority detailed in a social media post that the ongoing work involves extending the sewage line for Sector (B) and completing the rainwater drainage lines. This is part of a broader plan to enhance the infrastructure in the region.

The Authority noted that the project is encountering field challenges, particularly the presence of unremoved buildings, which are obstructing work at various sites. Despite these hurdles, the work teams are committed to proceeding according to the planned schedule.

The Housing and Utilities Projects Implementation Authority expressed gratitude towards the residents for their cooperation and understanding. They also acknowledged the dedicatio

n of the field supervision team that is consistently monitoring the project’s progress.