Including terrorism and drug trafficking.. Nine suspects arrested on various charges in two governorates

The security forces arrested a terrorist suspect and 5 drug dealers, while they seized three persons accused of smuggling oil derivatives, in Babylon and Najaf.

The General Directorate of Intelligence and Security stated in a statement, that "with two separate duties, the detachments of the Babylon Field Intelligence and Security Directorate affiliated to the General Directorate of Intelligence and Security at the Ministry of Defense managed to arrest one of the suspects according to terrorist cases in the Musayyib district, against whom an arrest warrant was issued in accordance with the provisions of Article (1/ 4) of Terrorism.

It added: "The detachments of the same directorate seized three accused of smuggling oil derivatives with a tank loaded with black oil in a tight ambush in the Musayyib district of Babylon."

It continued: "The detachments of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security of Al-Najaf, based on accurate intelligence information, arrested (5) dealers and promoters of narcotic substances in Al-Najaf Al-Ashraf Governorate, including a woman. They seized a quantity of crystal and narcotic pills."/ End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency