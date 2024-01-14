Identification of missing persons: 66 unidentified bodies were exhumed from Martouba cemetery in Derna.ENEMY’S RAID ON MLIKH VICINITY CAUSES DAMAGE TO HIGH-VOLTAGE LINE, POWER OUTAGE IN JEZZINE AREA

Yesterday, the teams of the Department of Search for the Remains of the General Authority for Search and Identification of Missing Persons exhumed 66 unidentified bodies from Martouba cemetery in Derna, and the total number of bodies exhumed from this cemetery reached 368. The authority said on its website that the team took 41 samples from the exhumed bodies after a forensic examination process, bringing the total number of bodies from which samples were taken to 161 unidentified bodies. The team also shrouded and reburied 40 unidentified bodies from the bodies that were exhumed, bringing the total number of bodies that were reburied in Derna Martyrs' Cemetery (Al-Fataeh) to 120 unidentified bodies after fulfilling their legal aspects. Source: Libyan News Agency National News Agency correspondent reported that the Israeli enemy's raid on the vicinity of the southern town of Mlikh led to damaging the high-voltage line of the Electricité du Liban Company, which caused a power outage in the entire Jezzine area, adding that a maintenance unit is working to fix it. Source: National News Agency - Lebanon