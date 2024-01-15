EgyptAir to operate flights from Cairo to Misrata.

The EgyptAir company announced operation flights to Misrata starting on January 25. The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, Yehia Zakariya, said that this step came due to the increase in traffic between Libya and Egypt, in accordance with the policy of supply and demand, and in continuation of the ambitious plan pursued by the company to expand its network in Africa and reach many vital points there, especially with the presence of Egyptians residing and working in Libyan territories, and with the aim of enhancing trade and economic exchange between Egypt and Libya. Zakariya said that the new route is scheduled with one flight per week every Thursday, thus becoming EgyptAir's third city destination in Libya after Benghazi and Tripoli. He stated that the company's flight will take off from Cairo International Airport at 12:15 and will arrive in Misrata at 15:15 Libyan time. He added that EgyptAir for the new route offered a discount on the first four flights of this route, with the first f light at a 50% discount and the other three flights at a 25% discount if tickets are purchased until January 20. It's noteworthy that after adding Misrata to the EgyptAir routes, the company will operate 15 flights a week to Libya, with 7 flights to Benghazi, 7 flights to Mitigia, and one to Misrata. Source: Libyan News Agency