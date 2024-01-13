Presidential Spokesman: Egypt prioritizes stemming bloodshed of Palestinians

Egypt mainly prioritizes putting an end to the bloodshed of the Palestinians as soon as possible, Presidential Spokesman Ahmed Fahmy said Friday 12/01/2024. Egypt has been making contacts and taking steps at all levels since Oct. 7 to save the lives of all Palestinians and avoid any further bloodshed, he said. Some 75% or 80% of aid and relief supplies are sent by Egypt to Gaza, including assistance provided by the Egyptian government, people, institutions and NGOs to help the Palestinians, Fahmy said, underling the need to send more aid for Gazans. The political leadership's main responsibility is to protect Egypt and defend its national security, he reiterated, reaffirming that Cairo rejects the liquidation of the Palestinian cause. Fahmy stressed that Egypt has a firm and clear stance on the Palestinian cause as stated by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi since Oct. 7. The Palestinian cause can be only settled through reaching a just solution, he said, noting that security lies in peace and the establis hment of the Palestinian state with peaceful coexistence. International powers and Arab countries are keen to put an end to killings and violence and reach a ceasefire agreement, he said in reference to the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Egypt. The presidential spokesman said our stand towards Gaza is clear and based on rights, whether for the Palestinian people or the Egyptians to protect their security, land and borders. Egypt "supports speaking in one voice regarding the situation in Gaza.' Egypt and Palestine have a common goal of ending the conflict and stopping the bloodshed, he said, adding the Palestinians must obtain all their legitimate rights to establish an independent state in order to achieve peace and stability in the region. Regarding the possibility of the Egyptian-Qatari mediation again to calm the situation in Gaza, the presidential spokesman said "the Egyptian efforts have not and will not stop, whether in the form of mediation or exchange of views, or in the form of extensive contacts to stop the bleeding in Gaza." 'Despite the gravity of the current events in Gaza, which hurt all hearts of the Egyptians and many countries in the world, there is a threat to the entire region and must be avoided,' he said. Regarding Egypt's vision on the International Court of Justice in The Hague to consider a lawsuit filed by South Africa against Israel, accusing it of committing genocide against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the spokesman said "there are many and varied means that lead to the same purpose.' 'Each state chooses one of the means to implement what it deems the way to achieve this goal, which is to stop the bloodshed of the Palestinian people and progress towards achieving their goals and establishing the state,' he concluded. Source: State Information Service Egypt