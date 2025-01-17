Housing Minister Meets with Sabha Construction Company to Discuss Future Projects

Tripoli: The Minister of Housing and Construction, Abu Bakr Al-Ghawi, engaged in discussions with the Board of Directors of the Sabha Works Company regarding the company’s 2024 report on implemented projects. The meeting also focused on reviewing the work plan for the upcoming year, 2025.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting took place in Tripoli, where they examined the projects carried out in the municipality over the past year. These projects primarily involved infrastructure development and assessing the capabilities needed for the projects planned for 2025.