Audit Bureau Addresses Challenges Facing Libyan Community in Egypt

Cairo: The head of the Audit Bureau, Khaled Shakshak, engaged in discussions with the Libyan Ambassador to Egypt and Libya’s Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Abdul Mutalib Thabet, focusing on the situation of the Libyan community residing in Egypt.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting, which took place on Thursday, centered around identifying solutions to the challenges and obstacles encountered by the Libyan embassy, particularly in the domains of health and education. The discussions emphasized the importance of implementing effective strategies to improve the conditions for Libyans in Egypt.

Both parties reached a consensus on the necessity for coordination between the Audit Bureau’s relevant departments and the appropriate authorities and institutions. This collaboration aims to effectively tackle the existing problems and facilitate the removal of obstacles to enhance the overall well-being of the Libyan community in Egypt.