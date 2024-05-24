HM the King Congratulates Tô on Election as President of Vietnam

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to Tô on the occasion of his election as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses to His warmest congratulations and His best wishes for full success in his high office.

‘I would also like to assure you of My determination to work with Your Excellency to further enrich the close Moroccan-Vietnamese friendship and take our promising bilateral cooperation to an even more solid and fruitful level,’ writes HM the King.

Source: Agence Marocaine De Presse