HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa Chairs Opening of 27th Fez Festival of World Sacred Music

Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Hasnaa chaired, on Friday evening in Fez, the opening ceremony of the 27th edition of the Fez Festival of World Sacred Music, held under the High Patronage of HM King Mohammed VI, under the theme: ‘The quest for the Spirit of Al-Andalus’.

On this occasion, HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa followed from the official gallery the opening concert of this edition, which runs till June 1st, featuring the Kingdom of Spain.

Held under the theme ‘Zyriab or the fifth string’, this colorful evening represents a journey to the sources of inspiration of Andalusian music, between heaven and earth, mountains and palaces, bringing together internationally renowned artists from all horizons who share the quest for sanctity.

The show draws on Arabo-Andalusian music, inherited from the teachings of ancient philosophers, including Al Firdusi and Al Kindi, themselves inspired by the thought of Pythagoras and Plato.

The show brought together artists from Uzbekistan, Iran, Syria, India, Spain, Egypt,

Italy, Armenia, France and Morocco, who paid tribute to the poet, singer and musician of Kurdish origin, Abu Al-Hassan Ali Ibn Nafi, known as ‘Zyriab’ (bird or blackbird).

The scenography of this opening evening highlighted a line-up of renowned artists representing different traditions and cultures, including Rabie Katti, Sanaa Marahati, Smadj, Loup Barrow, Juan Carmona quartet and the Madalena ensemble.

Shukronakhon Kamal khodjaeva, Shokhsanam Turunpulatova, Ergashova Hushnozaoy and Mukhamed Janov Gulamjon were also among the artists featured.

Other great artists also took to the sumptuous stage of Bab Makina, including Maristella Martella, Nubie Al Hamy, Karim Naggar, Ramadan Fadi and Islam Hany.

At the end of the inaugural concert, HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa presented the ‘Young talent award-Fez Spirit’ to the graduates of the Fez music conservatory, held in partnership with the ‘Fez Spirit’ Foundation.

Afterwards, Her Royal Highness posed for a souvenir photo with the artists.

On her arrival at the

“Bab Makina” historic square, HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa reviewed a section of the Auxiliary Forces that made the honors, before being greeted by Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts and Social and Solidarity Economy, Fatima Zahra Ammor, Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, Swiss ambassador to Morocco, Guillaume Scheurer, Italian ambassador to Morocco, Armando Barucco, and Minister Counselor, Charge d’affaires at the Spanish Embassy in Morocco, Borja Montesino.

Her Royal Highness was also greeted by Wali of the Fez-Meknes region, governor of the Fez prefecture, Essaid Zniber, president of the Council of the Fez-Meknes region, Abdelouahed El Ansari, president of the Fez communal Council, Abdeslam El Bekkali, president of the Al Mechouar-Fez Jdid Municipal Council, Issam Filali Hamoz, and president of the ‘Fez Spirit’ Foundation, Abderrafia Zouitene, as well as by the members of the Foundation’s Board of Directors.

Source: Agence Marocaine De Presse