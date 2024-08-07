HM King congratulated by Advisor to HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister



Manama, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa received a cable of congratulations from His Highness Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Advisor to HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on the occasion of Bahrain winning the gold medal in the women’s 3000m steeplechase race at the Paris 2024 Olympics, achieved by Bahraini athlete Winfred Yavi.

HH Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa expressed his pride in Bahrain’s historical achievement, attributing it to the dedicated efforts in training and preparation.

HH Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa praised the unwavering support and patronage of HM the King towards the development and growth of Bahrain’s sports sector.

Source: Bahrain News Agency