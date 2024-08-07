France, Leading Investor in Morocco in 2023 (Foreign Exchange Office)

Rabat – France was the leading investor in Morocco for 2023, with a net flow of 6.8 billion dirhams (MAD), compared with MAD 3.8 billion in 2022, an increase of 79.5%, according to the Foreign Exchange Office.

This flow reflects a 61.4% share of the total net flow of foreign direct investment (FDI), says the Office in its 2023 annual report on Morocco’s balance of payments and international investment position.

Net FDI inflows from the United Arab Emirates amounted to MAD +2.3 billion in 2023, compared with MAD +2.2 billion in 2022, followed by the United Kingdom (MAD +1.8 billion compared with MAD +2.6 billion), Spain and Germany (MAD +1.5 billion each).

The net flow of FDI into Morocco reached MAD 11.1 billion in 2023, compared with MAD 23 billion in 2022, a drop of 51.7% due to the combined effect of the rise in expenditure to MAD 23.5 billion in 2023 (+35.8%) and the fall in revenue to MAD 34.6 billion in 2023 (-14.1%).

Source: Agence Marocaine De Presse