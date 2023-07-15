Head of the Renewable Energy Authority discusses with the Canadian ambassador to Libya cooperation in the energy area.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Renewable Energies Authority, Abdel Salam Al-Ansari, discussed with the Canadian Ambassador to Libya, Isabelle Savard, strengthening strategic cooperation between the two countries in the area of renewable energies.

According to the HAKOMITNA platform, A-Ansari stressed during the meeting the importance of opening cooperation with Canada to transfer experiences to develop renewable energies in Libya.

For her part, Savard, during her visit to the Authority's headquarters, affirmed her country's support for development efforts in Libya.

Source: Libyan News Agency