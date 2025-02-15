Guterres Advocates for Redress of Colonial Damage at AU Summit

Addis Ababa: The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, addressed the 38th African Union Summit, emphasizing the need to address the damage inflicted by colonialism on the African continent. Guterres underscored the ongoing impact of colonial practices and the slave trade on African peoples. He highlighted the importance of African representation in global governance, particularly in the United Nations Security Council, where he advocated for Africa to have two permanent seats.

According to Libyan News Agency, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed echoed Guterres’ sentiments, calling for the building of a common future for Africa based on a unified vision of dignity, equality, and justice. He pointed out that the summit’s theme focuses on addressing historical injustices and overcoming challenges hindering the continent’s progress.

Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki, also stressed the urgency for Africa to assert its place in the evolving international landscape. He emphasized that Africa cannot remain on the sidelines while global changes unfold, reinforcing the call for greater African representation and participation in international affairs.