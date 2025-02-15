Al-Mnifi Attends Opening of African Union’s 38th Ordinary Session

Addis Ababa: The Chairman of the Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Mnifi, participated in the opening session of the 38th ordinary session of the African Union Summit held in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa. The session saw the attendance of heads of state and governments from the member states of the African Union.

According to Libyan News Agency, the summit’s agenda includes discussions on “Justice for Africans and people of African descent through compensation”. The leaders will also review reports on the state of peace and security across the continent, and deliberate on the African Union’s executive plan to silence the guns. The summit will address various other topics pertinent to the region’s development and cooperation.