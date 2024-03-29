Frontiers of Digital Finance by Biz2X Named as Fintech Ecosystem Partner for the Dubai FinTech Summit 2024 on May 8

After Success at FDF Riyadh, FDF Event Series to Bring AI in Fintech Conference to Dubai for First Time

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biz2X and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) today announced that Frontiers of Digital Finance (FDF) will be an official event at the 2024 Dubai FinTech Summit. FDF Dubai will feature key industry leaders from financial institutions, technology platforms, global consultancies, and government officials in an invite-only event on May 8, 2024.

Frontiers of Digital Finance (FDF) conference, presented by Biz2X

Like previous sessions in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, FDF Dubai will bring together global business leaders to explore AI, large data models, and lending tech innovations currently shaping the financial landscape. In collaboration with DIFC Innovation Hub, the event will also spotlight Dubai’s groundbreaking Vision D33 for transforming finance in the Emirates. Details on the venue and full agenda will be forthcoming at frontiersofdigitalfinance.com.

FDF Conference Series Puts Spotlight on AI in Finance in First-Ever Tour of MENA

Frontiers of Digital Finance is continuing its circuit of key Middle East financial centers. Biz2X and co-partner SIMAH (the Saudi Credit Bureau) recently hosted FDF Riyadh, focused on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s (KSA) Vision 2030 for transforming the Saudi economy. The event was a milestone in the digital finance ecosystem within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA),

Supporting partners include DLA Piper, AWS, Mastercard, Qarar, and Oracle. Panel discussions included tech innovations, AI-led business strategy, capital markets, and digital transformation, shedding light on how these elements are driving financial accessibility, stability, and growth in alignment with KSA’s ambitious Vision 2030 goals.

Highlights from the Riyadh edition are now available online.

Rohit Arora, Co-Founder and CEO of Biz2X, remarked: “FDF Riyadh was a platform dialogue and collaboration aiming to achieve Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives through digital finance. We are proud to be hosting these urgent and powerful conversations with the Frontiers of Digital Finance series.”

Husam Arabiat, CEO MENAT Region at Biz2X, extended an invitation for leaders to join the event in Dubai: “Leaders who attend our FDF events are actively shaping the future of finance through their participation in this important global conversation. Dubai is a fantastic host city for that discussion. We are incredibly excited to bring together the brightest minds in finance during Dubai FinTech Summit with our partners, including DIFC Innovation Hub.”

Frontiers of Digital Finance continues to be a must-attend “invite only” event, fostering collaboration, innovation, and thought leadership in the global digital finance community. Sponsorship opportunities at FDF Dubai are now available by inquiring on the website.

About Biz2X & Frontiers of Digital Finance:

Biz2X is a pioneering digital lending platform which helps financial institutions offer business financing through advanced proprietary technology.

The Frontiers of Digital Finance event series is a must-attend event for innovators in the financial sector, bringing together executives to discuss trends shaping the future of financial services and technology.

