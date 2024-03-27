Core Specialty Leads the Way in Innovation with Duck Creek’s Cloud-based SaaS Solutions via Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Through their relationship with Microsoft, Duck Creek is redefining the customer experience and simplifying transactions for technology-focused insurers like Core Specialty

BOSTON, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, highlights Core Specialty as its inaugural customer transacting its Duck Creek OnDemand subscription on Microsoft’s commercial marketplace to use its existing Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC).

Duck Creek and Microsoft are enhancing customer experience and streamlining transactions for technology-centric insurers such as Core Specialty. As a forward-facing leader in the insurance industry, Core Specialty recognizes the strategic value of acquiring software-as-a-service (SaaS) products through the Azure Marketplace. This approach allows Core Specialty to apply its Duck Creek SaaS fee payments as a credit to its MACC and simplifies the billing process through a consolidated invoice.

As a technology-focused insurer immersed in continuous product innovation and business expansion, Core Specialty benefits from Duck Creek’s presence in the commercial marketplace. This relationship between Duck Creek and Microsoft drives impactful results for insurers with regard to scalability, security, and sustainability, as well as getting to market quickly with innovative and emerging technologies.

“We take pride in championing Core Specialty on their path to growth, innovation, and service excellence for both their customers and distribution partners through our world-class solutions and industry expertise,” said Mike Jackowski, Chief Executive Officer, Duck Creek Technologies. “The decision to make Duck Creek solutions available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace is a strategic move and adds substantial value for insurers by aligning their Duck Creek and Microsoft relationship and investments with impactful results.”

“Duck Creek’s win with Core Specialty Insurance demonstrates the immense partner opportunity of building on Microsoft Azure and selling solutions via the Azure Marketplace, resulting in streamlining Core Specialty’s cloud transformation strategy across SaaS and transactable solutions. This underscores the power of collaboration, where forward-thinking technology providers and insurers come together to drive innovation, enhance customer experiences, and transform the insurance landscape. As we continue to empower the financial services industry, relationships like these exemplify the true potential of the cloud and the Microsoft partner ecosystem,” said Karen Del Vescovo, CVP Financial Services, Microsoft.

“At Core Specialty, our dedication to meeting the needs of our customers and brokers is unwavering,” said Jeff Consolino, Founder, President & Chief Executive Officer, Core Specialty. “Through our relationship with Duck Creek and Microsoft, we have heightened our emphasis on using technology to elevate the customer experience. This relationship empowers us to uphold our commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions.”

Learn more about the Azure Marketplace and how insurers with Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) credits can use their spend towards Duck Creek’s OnDemand solutions, including policy, rating, billing, claims, producer, insights, distribution management, and industry content.

About Core Specialty

Core Specialty offers a diversified range of specialty insurance products for small to mid-sized companies. From its underwriting offices spanning the U.S., the company focuses on niche markets, local distribution, and superior underwriting knowledge; offering traditional as well as innovative insurance solutions to meet the needs of its customers and brokers. Core Specialty is an insurance holding company operating through StarStone Specialty Insurance Company, a U.S. excess & surplus lines insurer, and StarStone National Insurance Company, Lancer Insurance Company, and Lancer Insurance Company of New Jersey, each of which is a U.S. admitted markets insurer and Standard Life and Accident Insurance Company, a life, accident, and health insurer. All Core Specialty Insurance entities are AM Best rated A- (Excellent). For further information about Core Specialty, please visit www.corespecialty.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X.

