Foreign Minister praises Bahrain-UK longstanding ties

Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani held a phone call today with UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly.

Dr. Al Zayani expressed Bahrain’s thanks and appreciated of the report issued by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Development Office (FCDO) which removed the Kingdom from the list of Human Rights Priority Countries, which reflects the kingdom’s important human rights achievements, within the development strides led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, with the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

He commanded ongoing cooperation between the governments of both friendly countries in the fields related to the developments of human rights in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

He stressed the ministry’s firm commitment to reinforcing joint political cooperation and coordination with the British Foreign Office and supporting common efforts to strengthen longstanding relations towards serving mutual interests.

Cleverly commended Bahrain’s human rights achievements which reflects the wise national efforts in Bahrain, wishing the Kingdom further progress and prosperity.

Source: Bahrain News Agency