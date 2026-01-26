EU Delegation Reaffirms Commitment to Supporting Libya’s Stability Efforts



Tripoli: The EU Delegation to Libya has underscored its ongoing commitment to supporting the UN Roadmap through extensive consultations with Libyan stakeholders and local community representatives. These discussions aim to enhance dialogue, inclusivity, and stability within the country.





According to Libyan News Agency, a tweet by Nicola Orlando, Head of the EU Delegation, detailed that the consultations engaged representatives from communities west of Tripoli. Key figures included the Mayor of Central Zawiya, Samir Ashour; the Mayor of Manshiya, Mohammed Gheetah; and the Dean of Zawiya University, Prof. Issam Abukhadir, along with municipal leaders, educators, and civil society representatives.





The talks addressed regional security, local challenges, and explored ways the EU can support the UNSMIL-facilitated, Libyan-led political process. Participants voiced their support for the UN Roadmap, emphasized the importance of dialogue, and highlighted the necessity for inclusivity and equitable resource distribution.





Orlando reiterated the EU’s steadfast support to Libya’s central and local authorities, focusing on advancing development, strengthening governance and security, and enhancing public service delivery. He encouraged all stakeholders to prioritize the UN-facilitated political process to achieve national unity and stability.

