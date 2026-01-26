UN Envoy Urges UAE to Back Structured Dialogue Recommendations for Libya



Tunis: The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya, Hanna Tetteh, met with the UAE Ambassador to Libya, Ali Al Mazrouei, in the Tunisian capital. The meeting focused on discussing the progress of the roadmap implementation and the structured dialogue recently launched in Libya.

According to Libyan News Agency, the UN mission in Libya confirmed that the Special Representative highlighted the necessity for member states, including the UAE, to support the recommendations emerging from the structured dialogue. These recommendations are seen as crucial components of the UN Support Mission in Libya’s roadmap.

The meeting also emphasized the need for international coordination to bolster the Libyan political process. Such support is deemed essential for contributing to stability and advancing the political process in Libya.