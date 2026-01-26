Boulos and Tetteh Discuss Libyan Political Progress



Tripoli: U.S. Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs, Massad Boulos, emphasized the importance of real progress on the political process, considering it essential for Libya to achieve the stability and prosperity its people deserve.

According to Libyan News Agency, Boulos stated in a tweet that he exchanged views with UN Special Representative for the Secretary-General, Hanna Tetteh, on joint work to support Libyan-led efforts to advance long-term stability and unity. He highlighted the urgency of supporting the political path to ensure a stable future for Libya.

Boulos stressed the importance of international coordination and cooperation in supporting the Libyan people’s aspirations for stability and development.