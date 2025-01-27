Al-Nuwairi Stresses the Necessity of Addressing Foreign Countries’ Interference in Libyan Affairs

Tripoli: The First Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Fawzi Al-Nuwairi, welcomed the appointment of Hannah Serwaa Tetteh, the new Special Envoy of the United Nations to Libya. Al-Nuwairi expressed hope for her success in fulfilling her duties to serve the Libyan people and achieve peace and stability in the nation.

According to Libyan News Agency, Al-Nuwairi highlighted the prolonged suffering of the Libyan people due to external interference and conflicts that have exacerbated the political and security challenges faced by Libya. He asserted that these issues necessitate the United Nations mission’s increased efforts to tackle the underlying causes of foreign intervention.

Al-Nuwairi proposed the establishment of an international committee under United Nations auspices. This committee would include the countries involved in Libyan affairs, aiming to halt negative interference and ensure international and regional consensus that supports Libya’s stability.

Moreover, Al-Nuwairi emphasized the need to shift the focus of the UN mission towards resolving differences between regional and international actors rather than concentrating solely on internal issues that stem from these interferences. He warned that neglecting these priorities would leave Libya in the same cyclical problems experienced in recent years.

Al-Nuwairi underscored Libya’s sovereignty and the capability of its people to resolve internal disputes if foreign interference ceases. He urged the international community to assume its responsibilities and work diligently to end the state of international and regional polarization hindering Libya’s stability and development. He stressed that Libya’s stability would be possible only through international consensus that respects the will of the Libyan people.