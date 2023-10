National News Agency correspondent reported that a shell fired by the Israeli enemy landed in the town of Aita al-Shaab, near a residential house, with no human casualties recorded.

The Israeli enemy also fired a number of flare bombs over the Markaba-Houla region and is currently bombarding the town of Aita al-Shaab in the district of Bint Jbeil, NNA correspondent added.

Source: National News Agency - Lebanon