Manama, Yasser bin Ibrahim Humaidan, Minister of Electricity and Water Affairs, received Alastair Long, the UK Ambassador to Bahrain.

The meeting reviewed prominent projects related to the energy sector and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

The minister praised the Bahraini-UK historic relations in various sectors.

The ambassador praised cooperation between the two countries, wishing Bahrain and its people further progress and prosperity.

Source: Bahrain News Agency