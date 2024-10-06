Egypt Condemns Deir al-Balah Massacre in Gaza



The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the massacre committed by the Israeli army in Deir al-Balah in the Gaza Strip last night, which resulted in dozens of civilian casualties and injuries.

Egypt also condemns all massacres committed by the Israeli occupation in the occupied Palestinian territories, including the massacre in Tulkarm camp in the West Bank a few days ago, in addition to the massacres resulting from the air strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut and various areas in Lebanon.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms its full support for the international institutions operating in difficult circumstances, primarily the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), stressing their pivotal role in supporting humanitarian work and restoring calm, stability and security.

Source: State Information Service Egypt