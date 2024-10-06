A woman arrested on charges of terrorism in Diyala

A joint security force arrested a woman wanted under Article 4 / of Terrorism in Diyala Governorate.

The media Spokesman for the Diyala Police Command, Colonel Haitham Al-Shammari, told the correspondent of the National Iraqi News Agency / NINA / that a joint security force from the Diyala Police, the Falcons Intelligence Cell detachments, the Khanaqin Intelligence Department, and a security ambush arrested the accused (H, A, H) under Article 4 / of Terrorism.

He added that the arrested woman was detained in a security center to complete the investigations with her.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency