‘Egypt Alive 365’, new campaign to promote tourism to Egypt in the Arab Market

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has launched a two-month campaign under the slogan ‘Egypt Alive 365’ to promote Egyptian tourist attractions in the Arab market during the current summer season.

Amr El-Kady, CEO of the Egyptian Tourism Authority (ETA), emphasized that the campaign’s promotional content showcases various Egyptian tourist destinations as vibrant and full of life, offering a wide array of enjoyable activities and aiming to attract a wide range of tourists from Arab countries.

The intensified efforts in promoting Egypt’s diverse tourism products across different markets boost inbound tourism, El-Kady added.

Suzan Mostafa, Director General of the Tourism Promotion Department, noted that the campaign will leverage across popular electronic platforms in Arab countries, including Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, Amazon, YouTube, Amadeus, Facebook, Gameloft, Google Search, Shahid, and Watch IT.

Mostafa added that the campaign will also run advertisements on television channels in the targeted cou

ntries.

It will also feature on WEGO, one of the largest booking engines in the Middle East, aiming to drive direct bookings to Egypt during the summer season, according to Mostafa.

‘The ETA is using this tactic to reach different audience segments, share promotional content, and inspire travellers to explore the vibrant and diverse attractions that Egypt has,’ Mostafa pointed out.

Source: State Information Service Egypt