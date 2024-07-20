Bahrain welcomes ICJ’s advisory opinion on legality of Israel’s policies and practices in occupied Palestinian territories

Manama, The Kingdom of Bahrain welcomed the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning the legal consequences arising from Israeli policies and practices in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, at the request of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministry emphasised the significance of the advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ), as it supports the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of their independent national state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Bahrain’s call to the international community to fulfill its responsibilities in supporting the rights of the Palestinian people and promoting efforts for a just and comprehensive peace that enhances security and stability in the region.

Source: Bahrain News Agency