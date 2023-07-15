During his meeting with a number of MPs of Al-Muthanna …PM Stresses the Importance of Concerted Efforts Between the Executive and Legislative Authorities

Prime Minister Muhammad Al-Sudani stressed today, Saturday, the importance of concerted efforts between the executive and legislative authorities in order to integrate work in the spirit of one team in facing the various challenges facing Iraq.

The media office of the Prime Minister said in a statement, "The Prime Minister, Muhammad al-Sudani, met members of the House of Representatives from Muthanna Governorate, during his visit to the governorate, which he arrived on Saturday morning.

The statement added, "During the meeting, they reviewed the service and living conditions, and the available investment opportunities that help in the advancement of the governorate, and provide services to its people."

The statement affirmed, "Supporting the government's efforts to implement the priority of combating poverty, especially in the poorest cities, including the cities and districts of Al-Muthanna Governorate, by revitalizing the economy at its various levels and sectors."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency