Dialogue Session in Benghazi Explores Change and Social Policies

Benghazi: The Social Policies Committee of the National Security Council, under the House of Representatives, organized a dialogue session in Benghazi titled “Paths of Change and Entitlements of Sustainable Development”. The session was aimed at examining social policies, their definitions, objectives, and indicators, as well as reviewing their development in Libya from the nation’s founding to the present.

According to Libyan News Agency, the session saw participation from key figures such as Counselor Ibrahim Bushnaf, Chairman of the National Security Council, and Muhammad Ibrahim Masoud, Director General of the Marriage Support Fund, alongside experts in the social field. The event focused on the significance of revisiting and adapting social policies to support health, education, and social welfare institutions, with a particular focus on vulnerable and impoverished groups.

Abdul Hadi Shamatah, the Rapporteur of the Advisory Board of the National Security Council, stated that the council is dedicated to revisiting the state’s general policies and is eager to collaborate with institutions involved in health and educational reforms. Shamatah emphasized the necessity of updating laws related to social care and protection, highlighting that Libyan society has long benefited from these systems since independence.

Shamatah further urged collective efforts to develop comprehensive social policies that ensure stability and security for the country. He reiterated the council’s openness to proposals aimed at preserving national stability and security.