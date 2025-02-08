British and Sudanese Professors Oversee Doctoral Exam in Obstetrics and Gynecology

Tripoli: Professors from Britain and Sudan have arrived at the Faculty of Human Medicine to supervise the doctoral exam in obstetrics and gynecology, signaling the final preparations for the upcoming evaluation process. The delegation of visiting professors will be involved in the assessment of the practical segment of the exam, known as the Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE), which is set to commence tomorrow.

According to Libyan News Agency, the visiting professors were welcomed by Dr. Zahia Al-Ghazal, the Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Dr. Najat Baltamar, the Coordinator of Postgraduate Studies. Their participation is crucial in ensuring that the exam adheres to the highest academic standards, focusing on evaluating the diagnostic and therapeutic skills of the doctoral candidates.

The OSCE will feature a series of clinical stations designed to rigorously test the candidates’ competencies in the field. These stations will be under the supervision of an experienced team of professors, aiming to provide a thorough and precise assessment of the students’ capabilities. The involvement of international professors underscores the exam’s commitment to maintaining high standards in medical education and evaluation.