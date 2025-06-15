Dbaiba Engages with UN Delegation on Assessing UNSMIL’s Performance

Tripoli: Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbaiba, met this morning in Tripoli with a delegation from the United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), which is visiting Libya to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the performance of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

According to Libyan News Agency, the government’s media office stated that the discussion with the delegation, which included Evaluation Officer Ellen Finke and her assistant, Jiayi Hy, focused on the nature of the ongoing assessment mission and the importance of its findings reflecting the reality of the challenges and opportunities in the complex Libyan context.

The office stated that during the meeting, Dbaiba praised the role of the United Nations in supporting the political process in Libya, stressing that the effectiveness of this role is linked to the UN mission’s ability to maintain its professional balance, respect Libyan political pluralism, and respect national sovereignty. He emphasized the need for all UN initiatives related to the political process to be sensitive to the local context and to support state institutions, enabling them to perform their duties under delicate and complex circumstances.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of developing communication mechanisms with various national stakeholders, ensuring that international recommendations are based on a comprehensive understanding of the political and social landscape, and avoiding unilateral impressions that could undermine opportunities for building genuine consensus. Dbaiba presented the government’s vision, which is based on ending the transitional phases and proceeding directly to comprehensive elections, as the optimal path to renewing legitimacy and consolidating stability. He emphasized that this approach enjoys broad popular support and pressing national aspirations to break out of the cycle of political obstruction.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Dbaiba reiterated his commitment to positive cooperation with the UN mission and Libya’s various international partners, in a way that enhances the path to stability and paves the way for fair elections that reflect the popular will and conclude the transitional phases.