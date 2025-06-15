Interior Ministry Hosts Seminar on Security Performance Evaluation and New Arrangements

Tripoli: The Ministry of Interior of the Government of National Unity organized a seminar in Tripoli titled “Security Performance Evaluation” and New Security Arrangements for a Secure Capital. The event commenced today, with the participation of Minister of Interior Imad Trabelsi, ministry officials, senior officers, and commanders from the Ministry’s police and security agencies.

According to Libyan News Agency, the seminar covered several topics, including a comprehensive review of security efforts during the first quarter of 2025. It included a statistical and analytical comparison of crime rates over the years 2023, 2024, and 2025. Additionally, the evaluation of the effectiveness of security plans and the improvement of institutional performance were discussed. The seminar also addressed the security performance of the directorates surrounding the capital.