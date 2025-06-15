Advisory Committee of UNSMIL Reviews Proposals to Address Executive Division

Tripoli: The Advisory Committee of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has reviewed a series of proposals aimed at addressing the challenges of executive authority and political division in the country. These efforts are part of a broader initiative to support the electoral process and achieve a comprehensive national consensus.

According to Libyan News Agency, the committee stated on the official platforms of the mission that it examined several options. These included the possibility of conducting elections under two separate governments, merging the existing governments through a political agreement, and dividing executive authority among three regional governments. Another proposal focused on forming a new government with a unified executive authority.

In its evaluation of the first option, the committee expressed concerns that holding elections under two governments could exacerbate political divisions and create confusion within the executive leadership. Such a scenario might jeopardi

ze the electoral process and undermine the country’s stability.

Regarding the proposal to merge the two existing governments, the committee noted that while this option might reduce tensions, it lacks adequate guarantees for ensuring neutrality and stability. The reliance on temporary power-sharing arrangements could potentially escalate conflicts rather than contain them.

The committee rejected the proposal to distribute executive authority among three regional governments, accompanied by a central government. It cited constitutional issues and risks that could threaten national unity and erode citizens’ confidence in state institutions.

Ultimately, the committee recommended forming a new, unified executive government with clearly defined powers. This approach would be consistent with current laws, ensure institutional neutrality, and enhance functional efficiency. The committee believes this solution would contribute to the success of the electoral process and align with the Libyan people’s aspirations f

or stability and democracy.