Dbaiba Engages with Supreme Council’s Legal Committee on Libyan Political Scene

Tripoli: Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbaiba, met with Adel Karmous, the head of the Legal Committee of the Supreme Council of State, to discuss developments within the Libyan political landscape.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Prime Minister’s media office reported that the meeting focused on advancing national consensus among the country’s institutions. The discussions highlighted the efforts necessary to foster collaboration and unity in the nation’s political process.

The meeting also covered various issues concerning the operations of the Supreme Council of State. A significant point of discussion was the importance of revitalizing the Council’s role in supporting constitutional and legal processes. These efforts are viewed as vital steps towards facilitating elections and bolstering political stability in Libya.

