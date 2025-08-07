Al-Haddad Reviews Security Developments in Tripoli

Tripoli: The Chief of the General Staff of the Libyan Army, Lieutenant General Mohamed Al-Haddad, convened a meeting with key security officials to review recent security developments in the capital, Tripoli. This meeting included the committee responsible for monitoring the ceasefire, representatives from the Disengagement Force, the General Intelligence Service, and the Internal Security Service.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting, held at the General Staff headquarters, focused on evaluating the measures taken to maintain stability in Tripoli. Discussions centered around the enforcement of proposals aimed at restoring security and ensuring the return of normalcy to public life. The meeting also assessed the outcomes of the Disengagement Force’s efforts, highlighting the importance of prohibiting armed manifestations and restricting the movement of military vehicles, emphasizing their return to designated areas.

