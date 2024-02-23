Cabinet Decides to Stop Power Cuts in RamadanPresident Bashar al-Assad congratulates Russian counterpart on Defenders of the Fatherland Day

The cabinet, under Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, on Thursday 22/2/2024 decided to halt the program for reducing electricity loads during the fasting holy month of Ramadan. The decision was made during the cabinet's weekly meeting in the New Administrative Capital. Source: State Information Service Egypt President Bashar al-Assad congratulated his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on the occasion of the Russian Defenders of the Fatherland Day. President al-Assad said in a telegram published by the Presidency of the Republic on its Instagram page: 'Through you, I convey my congratulations to the Russian military establishment, which shows high efficiency and effectiveness in defending Russia's lands and protecting its national interests. President al-Assad hailed the heroism of the Russian armed forces and their courage showed in the Syrian-Russian battle waged against terrorism on Syrian soil. President al-Assad said that the great accomplishments achieved on the ground are one of the aspects of effective cooperation that links the military establishment in the two countries. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency