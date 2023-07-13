Bybit’s World Series of Trading 2023 WIll Be an All-Star Showdown for Elite Crypto Traders

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 13 July 2023 – Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has unveiled its grand crypto spectacle: the 2023 World Series of Trading (WSOT). Starting with the leader registration phase on July 13, the largest cryptocurrency trading competition in the world is attracting the cream of trading talent.

WSOT will open its gates for general registration from July 24 to August 17, offering traders a chance to secure their spot among elite contenders worldwide. But the real action begins on August 7 when traders clash in a furnace of strategies and lightning-fast decisions.

This year’s competition will feature another record-breaking prize pool, which includes up to $8 million USDT, as well as a live stream giveaway on August 24, which offers traders the chance to win Rolex Explorers and Huracan Evo Spyder Lamborghinis.

The event, now in its fourth edition, will be the first time the exchange has made demo trading available to participants. This move is part of Bybit’s commitment to making trading competitions more accessible to beginners, providing them a platform to hone their skills and gain experience in a risk-free environment.

In addition to the demo trading feature, this year’s WSOT will also see the participation of influential traders and megastars such as The Moon, CryptoBanter, GINAREA, and Cornix. With these experienced players, the WSOT 2023 promises to be the venue to crown the champions of the crypto universe.

“Brace yourselves for the ultimate showcase of trading talent, strategy, and sheer determination,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “This is the moment where dreams are forged, boundaries are shattered, and champions are crowned. So, we call on all traders to enter or witness the World Series of Trading, where the best of the best meet and the crypto world comes alive.”

The WSOT has grown to historic heights in recent years with nearly 117,000 traders from all over the world between 2020 and 2022, resulting in a trading volume of over $177 billion. To learn more about the Bybit World Series of Trading and register for the competition, visit the Bybit website.

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports.

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

