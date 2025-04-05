Brega Petroleum Marketing Company Conducts Inspection at Benina Airport Warehouse

Benghazi: The Director of the General Department of Operations for the Central and Eastern Regions of Brega Petroleum Marketing Company visited the Benina Airport warehouse today. This visit was part of a field follow-up to assess the progress of work and operational processes within the facility.

According to Libyan News Agency, the company’s media office reported that the inspection tour was conducted alongside the Director of the Airport Warehouses Department in the region. The focus of the tour was to examine the equipment utilized for supply and to review daily workflows. Additionally, the visit allowed for direct interaction with users to gather their feedback, ensuring the warehouse operates efficiently and achieves high levels of readiness for service provision.