Bitget TradFi Doubles to $4B in Daily Volume, Signaling Crypto Traders’ Rush Into Global Markets

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced that Bitget TradFi has reached a new all-time high of $4 billion in daily trading volume on January 21. The rapid acceleration highlights a clear shift in trader behavior, as crypto-native users increasingly turn to traditional assets to navigate global market volatility within a familiar environment.

The pace of growth is notable. After Bitget TradFi first crossed $2 billion in daily volume on January 8, activity doubled in two weeks, reflecting strong and sustained demand for on-platform access to metals, commodities, indices, and FX. Rather than treating TradFi as a side feature, users are integrating it directly into their trading strategies, moving fluidly between crypto and global markets in response to real-time events.

Gold CFD (XAUUSD) continues to dominate activity, ranking as the most actively traded product on Bitget TradFi. The data suggests that traders are using gold as a fast-moving, event-driven instrument rather than a passive store of value. Spikes in volume align closely with macro headlines, reinforcing the role of gold as a tactical vehicle for short-term positioning during periods of uncertainty.

Bitget TradFi was built for this environment, allowing users to trade global assets with crypto-level speed and flexibility, turning macro events into immediate opportunities. Within a single account, traders can move from Bitcoin to gold, from altcoins to indices, without changing platforms or workflows. The result is a unified trading experience designed for event-driven markets.

The milestone reflects Bitget’s broader UEX vision, where digital assets and traditional markets converge under one roof. As crypto traders increasingly look beyond on-chain volatility to global macro signals, Bitget TradFi is emerging as the bridge that makes those shifts actionable in real time. The surge in daily trading volume exemplifies this shift, demonstrating how the demand for multi-asset trading is reshaping the way crypto-native users engage with the world’s markets.

