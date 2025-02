Mezda: Border Guard patrols of the Ministry of Interior carried out an intensive deployment within the desert paths in the areas of Wadi Souf al-Jin, passing through Wadi Tajmal, reaching Wadi Marsit within the framework of the work of the joint security room.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Ministry of Interior confirmed that the security patrols affiliated with the room will continue to be deployed in the city of Mezda and its suburbs, to enhance security and stability in the region.