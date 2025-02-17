Al-Mnifi Calls for National Unity on 14th Anniversary of February Revolution

Tripoli: The head of the Presidential Council, Mohammed Al-Mnifi, emphasized the need for national unity on the 14th anniversary of the February Revolution. Al-Mnifi urged the country to rise above differences and for its citizens to unite in the best interest of the nation and its shared destiny.

According to Libyan News Agency, Al-Mnifi conveyed his message through a tweet on the platform X. He encouraged solidarity and tolerance as guiding principles, advocating for consensus as a solid foundation for building a future characterized by justice, development, and stability. Al-Mnifi stressed that the nation can only be built through united efforts and loyal hearts, highlighting the belief that strength comes from cohesion, pride from unity, and glory belongs to those who overcome past wounds to create a better future.