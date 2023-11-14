Bombardier Reaffirms Commitment to Cover Totality of Flight Operations with SAF, Maintains Sustainability Leadership in Business Aviation

Leveraging Signature Aviation’s Book-and-Claim solution, the initiative reduces the annual greenhouse gas emissions associated with fuel in Bombardier’s flight operations by approximately 20 to 25 %.

The Book-and-Claim model guarantees a rigorous accounting of greenhouse gas emission reductions while optimizing logistics.

Bombardier continues to lead the way and take concrete actions to ensure a sustainable future for business aviation.

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier is proud to cement its industry leadership in sustainability by reaffirming its commitment to cover all its operational flights with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), utilizing the Book-and-Claim system. One year after announcing its landmark agreement with Signature Aviation, Bombardier continues to demonstrate its firm engagement to drive lasting industry change by promoting the industry-wide adoption of SAF.

“Bombardier is taking bold steps on its sustainability journey and is increasingly recognized as one of the most sustainable aviation companies. Our commitment to cover our flight operations with SAF, a first in the business aviation industry, is another demonstration of the serious, tangible actions we are taking to align with our values,” said Eric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier. “The Bombardier team strongly believes that operating with sustainability in mind is the only way forward, and we are proud to rise to the challenge again today.”

Operational flights are part of Bombardier’s regular activities, and notably include production testing, certification flights, transiting Global aircrafts from Toronto to Montréal to perform the completion stages, customer demonstration flights, new aircraft platforms certifications and after-service check flights. By using a blend with 30% of pure sustainable aviation fuel, Bombardier anticipates to reduce its annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (scope 1) from fuel use in its flight operations by approximately 20 – 25%. The 2023 SAF usage in flight operation through the Book-and-Claim system will be reflected in Bombardier’s 2023 scope 1 CO2 emissions that will be published in May 2024.

This major annual gain supports Bombardier’s previously announced objective of reducing 25% of GHG emissions (scope 1 and 2) by 2025, compared to 2019 levels. Bombardier’s 2025 objective is aligned with the business aviation industry’s goal of achieving a net-zero emissions by 2050.

Approved sources to produce sustainable fuels are feedstocks such as used cooking oils, forestry residues and agricultural residues. These cannot come from lands with high biodiversity or carbon stocks, cannot compete with the food chain, and must provide a societal benefit through the development of this new activity. The reduction of GHG emissions associated with sustainable aviation fuels is achieved throughout their life cycle, not just at the time of in-flight consumption.

Considering that Bombardier has flight operations in many locations around the world where SAF is not produced nearby, the Book-and-Claim system is the most effective method to limit the negative impact of transporting these fuels over long distances. With this system, a user located near a SAF production site uses SAF in their flights. The GHG reductions associated with this use are claimed, in exchange for the additional cost of SAF, by another user located at a site where SAF is not available.

Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world’s most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in government and military special-mission roles leveraging Bombardier Defense’s proven expertise.

Headquartered in Greater Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network services the Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft, and includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and Australia.

