Bahrain’s senior men’s national football team off to Serbia

Bahrain’s senior men’s national football team today headed to Serbia for a training camp that runs until September 2.

The camp, the first to be conducted since Argentine Juan Antonio Pizzi took over as coach, is within the national team’s preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027™ Qualifiers which will begin in November.

The 20-player squad will play three friendlies during the training camp in Serbia.

The national team had been training in Bahrain for a week before leaving for Serbia.

